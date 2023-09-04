BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Kern County is hosting a forum to talk about the topic.

NAMI said their Sharing Hope Together Forum will be held in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. The forum will be held at 2001 28th St. in downtown Bakersfield.

According to NAMI, the forum will feature guest speaker Ellen Eggert, program support supervisor for the crisis hotline, as well as others’ personal stories of recovery.

NAMI said refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, email NAMIKern@yahoo.com.