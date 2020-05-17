NAMI Kern County parade for Mental Health Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and as a way to show support for people who may be suffering from mental health issues, NAMI of Kern County held a parade Saturday afternoon letting people they are there for them.

NAMI of Kern County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

A group of volunteers and employees made their way down 4th Street to support those who may be suffering from mental health issues, especially during this time of staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers said their goal was to also show support to the caregivers and residents at Kingston Healthcare Center.

If you are in a crisis, you can call the NAMI hotline at 1-800-991-5272 or text NAMI to 741741