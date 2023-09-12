BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Kern County hosted a forum to talk about the topic.

Tuesday’s featured guest speaker Ellen Eggert leads the crisis hotline and provides suicide awareness training. Eggert said here in Kern County, we continue to see an increase in suicides, especially in adolescents.

Eggert advised that sometimes, it takes having a tough conversation.

“What we’ve learned is that people won’t come to us and tell us they are thinking about suicide because of the stigma and taboo, ‘You are going to lock me up, blah blah blah,'” Eggert told 17 News. “What we know is that asking people about suicide in a caring, non-judgmental way — not 100% of the time, but most of the time — they will tell us.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.