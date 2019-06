BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the name of a 1-year-old boy who died in an apparent drowning at a residential swimming pool Thursday.

Daniel Austin Gibson was found unresponsive in a pool shortly after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Vineland Road, according to a coroner’s release. He was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled.