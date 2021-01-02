Naina and Ravi Patel Foundation feeds hundreds on New Year’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Naina and Ravi Patel Foundation held its “Feed the Homeless and Needy” event on New Year’s Day as a way to start off 2021 with an act of love and respect for those most in need in the community.

Usually, the event brings hundreds of those needing a meal to the Health and Wellness Cafe at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, but this year, the food was loaded up and delivered to around 500 people.

“Every year we get together for one purpose, and that is to provide what is needed for those who are in need during this difficult time, particularly those who are less privileged and don’t have the opportunities to enjoy the good things,” Dr. Ravi Patel said.

“After Christmas, everybody forgets about the new year, and those who are less fortunate don’t have the opportunity to celebrate the new year as well as they can.”

In addition to the food, gift bags with toys and other items to those in need.