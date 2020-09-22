Nail salons in Kern County, across the state allowed to re-open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Nail salons in Kern County and the rest of the state are now cleared to re-open.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced in a press conference today that nail salons in all counties, including those like Kern that are in the most restrictive reopening tier, will be able to resume indoor operations under state guidance.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop confirmed in a tweet this afternoon that nail salons will be able to re-open soon in the county.

“All nail salons in Kern County may begin indoor operations with adaptations,” he said. “All nail salons may resume indoor operations, with guidance, all across CA, no matter Tier status.”

Alsop said reopening of indoor operations will be limited. The county is awaiting possible updated guidance from the state.