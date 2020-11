BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The NAACP partnered with Lyft to offer free rides to the polls and registered drop box locations through Election Day.

The organization is offering $25 in ride credit on Lyft between now and midnight on Nov. 3.

Use this Lyft Code to redeem the offer: NAACPVOTE2020

To sign up for a Lyft account, visit lyft.com.