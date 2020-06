The NAACP Bakersfield Branch has announced it will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday evening.

According to its Facebook post, the virtual meeting will be held on Zoom and Facebook live between the hours of 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to let the community’s voices be heard, said NAACP.

If you would like to have the opportunity to speak during the virtual meeting, you’ll meet to sign up to the zoom meeting.

You can sign up by texting “ZOOM” to (661) 368-5323.