BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The NAACP Bakersfield Branch is holding a backpack drive through July 16.

The organization is hoping to collect all school supplies for the community. You can drop off your donation at Nikki Beauty Supply located at 3767 Ming Ave. Suite B in Bakersfield.

The drive is being held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. now through July 16.