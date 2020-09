BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NAACP Bakersfield and Kern Medical are holding a free prostate screening on Saturday. The screenings are for men between the ages of 45 and 80 and will last about 10 minutes. Prostate screenings are a way to detect cancer early.

Call Gloria McCormack at (661) 326-2278 to reserve a spot. Walk ins are also welcome.

The free prostate screening will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3551 Q St.