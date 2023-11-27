BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s a new virus in town, or perhaps it’s a bacteria – nobody’s quite sure – but it could affect a good friend of yours.

Every dog owner needs to be aware of the Mystery Canine Illness, one of several names for the malady that’s been striking — and in some rare cases, killing — dogs of all breeds. Two dogs died this past weekend at the county animal shelter, which as a result, has quarantined 250 animals and is restricting dog intake for the next week to only sick, injured and aggressive dogs.

Dr. Norman Lohr of Nile Point Veterinary Hospital says veterinarians still aren’t sure what they’re dealing with.

“That’s the real question,” Lohr said. “Is it something new, or is it just an increase of what we’ve been seeing all along?”

Just as in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts aren’t certain how it’s passed from person to person, or, as in this case, from dog to dog. Is it through direct contact? In aerosol form?

The only logical approach is also the simplest – minimize contact among dogs. Matthew Buck, director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Shelter, said that means dog owners should skip the dog park, skip those pet-friendly restaurants and, in fact, skip shopping with their human altogether.

“Definitely go shop for your dog at PetsMart and Petco and all those wonderful places,” he said, “But don’t bring your dog with you during this time. Especially ’till we know how to treat it because we’re not sure if it’s bacterial, viral, even what it is yet. I would take all the precautions that I could.”

For Buck, that includes advising animal shelter employees to leave their work shoes on the doorstep at home so they don’t endanger their own pets.

What should the rest of us dog owners look for?

“Most people become alarmed when the dog is coughing and they can’t sleep at night, ‘cause the dog’s keeping them awake all night,” he said. “Now, that’s not specifically the major thing. But the thing to watch for is if they’re not feeling good, if they stop eating, if they produce mucus when they cough or have a lot of discharge from the eyes or nose. And if they have pneumonia, if on a physical exam, if we can determine they have pneumonia, either by listening to the lungs or radiograph, then typically those dogs need to be on antibiotics.”

And make sure their vaccinations are up to date – especially bordetella, parainfluenza and canine influenza. Because a sick dog – any sickness – is a vulnerable, immunocompromised dog.