BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vintage key to the City of Bakersfield was found in an old storage box all the way across the country in Michigan.

A woman posted to Facebook upon going through boxes of old things after moving to Michigan back in August. The recipient of the key to Bakersfield? She believes it was her own father — but could it be someone else?

Patty Snyder moved to Michigan from Bakersfield back in August. Upon going through old boxes, she found the key to the city with no other explanation. She knew it was apart of her dad’s belongings and was determined to find out what exactly he received it for. She took to social media to find an answer.

As for what he could’ve done to earn it? There could be lots of things according to Snyder.

“Before I was born he was a volunteer sheriff deputy, and then he got his teaching degree and for most of his teaching career he taught at Greenfield Jr. High.”

The Bakersfield City Clerk keeps a record of all of the keys to the city that have been awarded.

Upon looking up Patty’s father’s name, Gene Snyder– the only record found with a similar last name was that of a gentleman named Captain J. Edward Snyder Jr.– awarded the prestigious key to the city in 1968.

Though this might not be Patty’s father– it could easily be a relative– and opened the door for others on social media to talk about their family members that have received the key to the city throughout the years.

It’s clear that you can’t just receive the key for nothing. Clearly whoever received it was trying to make Bakersfield a better place.

“The key to the city is a distinguished honor. It’s only given to those who have really earned and done something so special that we want to recognize their service, their leadership, and their impact on our community,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said.