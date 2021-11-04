‘My Mañana Comes’: Undocumented director set to make debut at Stars Playhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local undocumented student is channeling inspiration from his migration story for his directorial debut at Stars Playhouse this weekend.

Ivan Mendoza is undocumented, from Mexico, a theatre student…and he is talented. His passion for theatre and the arts transcends borders and continues to grow every single day. He fled violence in Mexico with his family and found refuge in the U-S, but like any immigrant story he did not find a warm welcome nor an easier life.



“I find a beauty within the darkness and the cruelty that we have suffered within life,” said Mendoza. “Just because of my story within itself the way that I lost one of my sisters, the way that I had to flee to the US, the way that my father himself treated me.”



Amid the hard-knock life of navigating the American public school system, Ivan found himself refusing to stand for the pledge of allegiance during an art course. This act of unconscious rebellion landed him in theatre classes and from there he realized that was his thing.



“I’m not a Shakespeare person,” said Mendoza. “But what inspires my art is life, life itself.”



His own life inspires the direction of his upcoming show ‘My Mañana Comes’ (Elizabeth Irwin). Set in the kitchen of an Upper East Side New York restaurant, four busboys angle for shifts, pray for tips, and cling to dreams of life beyond their dingy back-of-house grind.



A story not everyone knows but one he hopes others understand.



“The emotions of life, the emotions that everybody has,” said Mendoza. “Because even if we speak different languages you may not understand my words but if I express to you a feeling with my body you will understand the feeling.”



‘My Mañana Comes’ opens Friday, November 14 at Stars Playhouse. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets visit https://bmtstars.com/.