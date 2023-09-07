BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’ve all heard stories about people living with autism who are extraordinarily gifted. It might be in mathematics, or science, or fine arts. Or it might be in a discipline that allows hundreds or even thousands of people to enjoy that gift.

For example, music. Live music.

Chris Neufeld is such a man.

Diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, Neufeld has been playing live music in local concert halls and clubs since he was old enough to get inside. It’s been a challenge for him.

“I was nervous (at first),” he said. “I was shy too. It’s taken me years to get comfortable with the surroundings and the people.”

But his gifts have always won out over his limitations. Among those gifts: the ability to play multiple instruments, a talent for instant musical recall, and an uncanny ear for pitch.

“He’ll tell me when I’m playing something wrong,” Monty Byrom, a longtime bandmate, said. “He’ll tell the drummer if they’re playing something wrong. He doesn’t (care, and) we don’t argue. We just – ‘Oh, OK, I’ll figure it out.’ His ear is second to none.”

Byrom, a Bakersfield singer-guitarist-songwriter, has had Neufeld at his side for the past 17 years.

“I won’t do a gig without him, or a record without him, or a tour without him,” Byrom said. “He’s my rock.”

It was love at first sight, in a musical sense. Neufeld was playing keyboards at a now-defunct nightclub, Fishlips, when Byrom spotted him.

“And I just stood there mesmerized,” Byrom said. “And I kept asking everyone in the room, Who’s this keyboard player? I never heard of him.”

Said Neufeld of Byrom’s reaction: “He was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ Next thing I know, I’m up there with Monty.”

Neufeld has been surprising people his entire life. His parents knew they had something special the night Chris, about 3 at the time, heard a familiar tune coming from the TV downstairs.

“It was the one night they were watching ‘Cheers.’” Neufeld said. “I think I heard the theme song come on. I immediately just came down and played along with it and then I went back to bed.”

It was on. The word was out: Young Chris Neufeld had a gift. Over the next few years he played with his guitarist-father, Dave Neufeld, and others. Then he landed semi-regular jobs with Byrom and with Foster Campbell’s band. Neufeld’s addition to those lineups required adjustments all around, including for guitarist Chuck Seaton.

Seaton has played with Big House, Foster Campbell, the Buckaroos, Hot Taco and assorted versions of Byrom’s bands for a half-century, but he has never played with anyone with Neufeld’s ear.

“Savant is the word that’s been used,” Seaton said. “He can hear something and play it. It just comes naturally to him, and I’ve seen him do that many times.”

Neufeld, Seaton said, can be temperamental at rehearsals if anyone’s off key in the slightest.

“‘Your G string is out of tune,’” Seaton said, quoting a typical Neufeld observation. “And I think, ‘Come on, you stopped the rehearsal for that? ’But I check it and sure enough it’s a little bit out (of tune). But that annoyed him.”

But Seaton has seen Neufeld emerge as a musician and as an individual.

“That’s something that’s changed,” Seaton said, “and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Monty Byrom, whose own son Jake is also living with autism, says there’s a lesson here for the parents like himself with children on the spectrum: Discover and encourage their gifts, whatever they may be.

“Find what works for them,” Byrom said. “Be patient and find what they excel at. Because you’ll find that’ll bring them out of their shell.”

Neufeld is 41 now, and exploring new directions in music. Take his new composition, titled “abNormal,” on which he plays every instrument. It’s a statement of independence and empowerment for people on the autism spectrum.

As far as Neufeld is concerned, autism is his super-power, and he expresses that forcefully in “abNormal.”

“We’re human just like all of you

We come from your planet too

Confusion, at first, will brew

But you’ll learn to respect us

Don’t get it wrong when you find

We don’t have your kind of mind

Our DNA is so refined

So who else you gonna trust?

“Don’t even care what others may say

So bent on having it our way

Super-powered, no guarantees

And we are our own species!”

“I feel blessed,” Neufeld said of his talent/disability. “I mean, I don’t think there’s anybody like me.”

Not everyone living with autism has a superpower, but many have special abilities. Uncanny musical talent is probably easier to spot than, say, a gift for theoretical mathematics. Discovering and drawing out those special abilities might be difficult.

But that doesn’t mean the distracted parents of a child living with autism shouldn’t at least try. Who knows? They might have a savant in their house.