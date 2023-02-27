BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum finally has legal ownership of a most coveted treasure – the neon sign from Trout’s honky-tonk in Oildale. There is, however, one small detail to work out: physical custody of the sign.

The bar’s most distinctive appendage went missing more than five years ago and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, if and when the sign turns up, it’s the legal property of the Kern County Museum – gifted by the sign’s legal owner last week and destined either for the museum’s Mission Bank Neon Plaza, where 40 vintage neon signs from Bakersfield’s past now reside side by side, or the museum’s new Bakersfield Sound exhibit.

For 75 years, that huge, flopping neon-outlined fish welcomed guests to what many came to regard as the last surviving country music saloon from the golden age of the Bakersfield Sound – the 50s, 60s and 70s. And therein lies the sign’s value.

“There were six or seven of these honky tonks, and they’re all gone,” said Kern County Museum Executive Director Mike McCoy. “…Those are important reminders of our Bakersfield Sound’s legacy. … They all tell a story. And this one’s got a really good story.”

After the building went into foreclosure in 2017, then-General Manager Allan Thomas Rockwell had the sign removed, ostensibly so it could undergo repair work.

“Anybody that knows neon signs – and I know about neon signs now cuz I have 40 of them – (knows) you repair the sign when it’s on the building, you don’t take it down to repair it,” McCoy said. “At that point, it was taken down at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning and put on a truck and trailer and vanished.”

That’s the last anyone has seen of it. Will Stuart, whose company was the legal owner of the building at the time, filed a stolen property report.

“It was his building when the sign was taken,” McCoy said, “and so we’ve worked with our local attorney, Grover Walden, and a local real estate professional, Duane Keathley, to nail down the provenance of the sign, the chain of custody. It is stolen property and it is now the Kern County Museum’s stolen property.”

The old nightclub – where people like Red Simpson, Merle Haggard, Billy Mize and Bobby Durham played over the years – burned down last April. A few surviving artifacts were donated to the museum, but the sign itself – “the holy grail for neon,” McCoy calls it – is nowhere to be found.

To encourage someone to help facilitate the sign’s transfer to its legal home, McCoy is prepared to offer a finder’s fee.

“A significant reward,” McCoy said. “So if people know about the sign, know where it’s located, then call the Kern County Museum and ask for Mike McCoy – and I’ll call them right back.”

Do you have the Trout’s neon sign?

If so there may be a reward in it for you. And Mike McCoy of the Kern County Museum would very much like to talk to you.