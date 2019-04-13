MuscleKingz Car Show and Concert taking place at Kern County Raceway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A classic car show and concert is revving up, ready to take over the Kern County Raceway on Saturday.

Country singer Kip Moore, radio DJ Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, country band Parmalee, and cast members of "The Dukes of Hazard" are all coming for the MuscleKingz car show and concert on Saturday, April 13.

Organizers say the day will be full of hundreds of custom, high performance classic and modern American muscle cars, lifted and lowered trucks. The day beginning at noon will also include music and an all day festival.

General admission tickets to the car show and concert start at $45 plus additional fees. Admission for children age 5 and under is free, tickets for kids aged 6 through 12 are discounted with paid adult admission.

Tickets are available at the MuscleKingz website.

Schedule

Noon - Gates open

1:15 p.m.; 2:35 p.m.; 3:50 p.m. - Drift demos

2:05 p.m. - Tom Solis

2:50 p.m. - Cooter's Garage Band

3:20 p.m. - Whey Jennings

3:30 p.m. - Hooligan Dirt Dash Main Event

4:10 p.m. - Tom Wopat

4:15 p.m. - Car Show Awards - MuscleKingz booth

4:55 p.m. - Best of Car Show Awards - Main stage

5:25 p.m. - Parmalee

6:25 p.m. - Car Show Move Out - optional

7:10 p.m. - Bobby Jones & and the Raging Idiots

8:40 p.m. - Kip Moore