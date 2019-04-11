MuscleKingz, car show and concert series comes to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A social media powerhouse gave local students a glimpse into life after high school.

The MuscleKingz produces a car show and concert series with a modern twist to a classic culture - infusing country music and cars.

High school students from the Fab School, an educational program at Kern High School District Regional Occupational Center, were shown what life would be like should they pursue a career in the automotive industry.

"We're here at Regional Occupation Center just showcasing these cars and saying hey guys you can build...this is what you can build the million dollar mustang...the vicious stang," said Ken Johnson, General Manager of MuscleKingz.

For a chance to see the cars, head to Kern County Raceway on Saturday - gates open at noon and the show ends at 7 p.m.