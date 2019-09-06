Murray Family Farms to reopen, market and restaurant remain closed due to rodent infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murray Family Farms plans to reopen this weekend but its restaurant and market will remain closed due to what health inspectors said was a rodent infestation.

The farm’s restaurant and market — which share the same space, but hold separate permits — were closed Thursday after Public Health said its inspectors found multiple violations including rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and storage area and a buildup of food debris, litter and dust in several locations.

The farm can reopen, Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said, but the market and restaurant must remain closed until health officials reinspect them.

Vickie Murray, one of the farm’s owners, said they’ve experienced problems with mice on the farm before but never to this degree. She said they’ve received “A” inspection grades the past 17 years, and are doing “whatever it takes” to fix the problem.

She said she hopes to have the market and restaurant open by Tuesday.