Murray Family Farms to hold their annual pumpkin patch starting this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It doesn’t officially feel like fall until you take that selfie or photo of your kids at a pumpkin patch, and you’ll have a chance to do that at Murray Family Farms’ newly reimagined Fall Festival.

Renamed “A Farm Experience”, the month-long event goes on now through November 1st at Murray Family Farms, located at 6700 General Beale Road.

While the farm had to close many of its more famous attractions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular pumpkin patch will remain open all month long. They have also added fun fall-themed activities like a corn maze and brand new sunflower field.

To keep visitors as safe as possible, the farm requires customers to purchase weekend admission online with a designated arrival time to help spread out attendance and provide social distancing. This change, however, does not apply to weekday admission.

Tickets are available at this link.