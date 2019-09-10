Murray Family Farms restaurant and market reopen following rodent issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The restaurant and market of Murray Family Farms has reopened after being shut down last week by Public Health officials who found a rodent infestation.

In new inspections held Monday, Public Health said pest control dealt with mice that were in the establishment, and other issues have been addressed. The market now has an “A” score and the restaurant a “B” score.

The farm’s restaurant and market — which share the same space, but hold separate permits — were closed Thursday after Public Health said its inspectors found multiple violations including rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and storage area and a buildup of food debris, litter and dust in several locations.