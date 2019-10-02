Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest begins

It doesn’t officially feel like fall until you take that selfie or photo of your kids at a pumpkin patch and you’ll have a chance to do that at Murray Family Farms’ October Fun Fest.

October Fun Fest goes on now through the Nov. 3 at Murray Family Farms 6700 General Beale Road.

The pumpkin patch is open, activities for kids, and a “Plants vs. Zombies”-themed corn maze. The theme comes from the popular mobile game “Plants vs. Zombies.”

Tickets are available at this link.

Murray Family Farms is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.