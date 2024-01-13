BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fruit picking event at Murray Family Farms has been brought back by popular demand.

According to officials, the business has decided to bring back the popular “Citrus U-Pick Event” on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of January. Those interested are able to stop by the orchards on General Beale Road to pick all they can fit in the five pound bags provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The farm says it’s a perfect event for families, as each person can pick the fruit exactly how they like it.

Tractor rides are offered as well as activities for children of all ages.

Murray Family Farms is located at 6700 General Beale Rd. in Bakersfield.