Murdered and Forgotten update: DNA Doe Project identifies ancestry of Kern County Jane Doe, asks for additional DNA data

(KGET)— The DNA Doe Project, a non-profit working to identify murder victims with DNA technology, has identified the ancestry of one of two women profiled in KGET’s special feature Murdered and Forgotten.

According to nonprofit, her ancestry includes indigenous Canadians with ties to Montana as well. They have nearly 6,000 matches, but most of the data isn’t public because people did not opt-in to matching when they uploaded it.

The DNA Doe project is asking anyone with similar ancestry to upload their raw, DNA data, and importantly, opt-in to matching to help identify her. You can do that for free at gedmatch.com and ftdna.com.