Murder suspect in José Arredondo killing may soon be a free man

(KGET) — The only suspect charged in the murder of Bakersfield businessman José Arredondo in Cabo San Lucas may soon walk out of jail after being locked up since July, 2019. During a recent court hearing Judge Adrián Ríos Ordaz threw out key evidence prosecutors held against Roberto González, leaving the State Attorney General Office of Baja California Sur in a precarious position of whether to proceed with the case against González.

“Right now they have zero credibility in the case against Roberto,” said defense attorney Jaime Tacher

The case has taken many twists since Arredondo’s body was found in his condo the morning of July 16, 2019 at Gardenia Complex in Cabo San Lucas. Tacher and fellow defense attorney Julio César García de León challenged the state’s evidence which largely centered on statements police said were obtained from an security guard and from a vehicle belonging to González.