Murder, kidnapping and ultimately an officer-involved shooting leaves two people dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Authorities say it was murder, kidnapping and ultimately an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead, and an abducted child without his mother and baby fighting for his life. ​

It started with a shooting in Lamont that fatally wounded a pregnant woman and ended on Taft highway with a shootout. ​17 news was there all night long.

Javier Vidal’s, 36, violent night ended in an hours-long standoff with authorities​. 17 news cameras captured the gun battle between Vidal and the sheriff’s swat team​.

​Vidal was pronounced dead at the scene around 4 a.m.​

​It all started around seven-and-a-half hours earlier at about 8:30 Sunday night.​

Neighbor Mario Soto, says he heard two gunshots.​ He said soon after his niece came to him and told him, the girl across the street was just killed by her boyfriend. ​

Deputies arrived at the home in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont and found 34-year-old Audreyanna Rivera had been shot. ​She was seven months pregnant.​

​Rivera was transported to Kern Medical where she died. ​

According to Vidal’s family, the baby, a boy is the N-I-C-U in Madera. ​

During the initial investigation, deputies found that Vidal had abducted his two-year-old son. An amber alert was then issued. ​

​About three hours later, the little boy was found. Vidal had dropped him off and fled. ​

Just minutes after Vidal was located in the 2900 block of Taft Highway. Over a period of four hours, gunfire was exchanged between the swat team and Vidal​

Vidal’s family didn’t want to go on camera but did share with 17 news that the couple argued with each other a lot. ​

They added, Vidal had recently been released from prison.​

​Vidal has lengthy criminal record.​

He has 25 court cases, misdemeanors and felonies in Lamont, Shafter and Bakersfield.​

His most recent felony case was from 2017. Vidal was charged for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a firearm.