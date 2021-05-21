Murder charges not filed in deadly shooting at Vagabond Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder charges have not been filed against the man accused of a deadly shooting at a Bakersfield motel.

Billy Ray Gleghorn, 24, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, carjacking and other charges — but the murder charge was not filed.

“The case involves substantial issues of self-defense and justifiable homicide.” Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel wrote in an email. “To support a charge of murder there must exist sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the killing was not done in lawful self defense; an issue for which the current state of the evidence was found lacking.”

Kinzel said the carjacking and weapons charges were for alleged conduct that happened after, and separately from the homicide.

Gleghorn was reportedly not feeling well and did not attend the arraignment in person. He was appointed an attorney with the Indigent Defense Program and a “not guilty” plea was entered on his behalf.

Gleghorn was arrested Wednesday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff in the Rexland Acres area of Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said Gleghorn had shot and killed a man at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street, before carjacking someone else to escape. The victim’s name has not yet been released by the coroner.

Dallas Muniz, 25, one of three defendants arrested following a deadly shooting at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street in Bakersfield. Muniz is charged as an accessory and accused of possessing a firearm as a felon and having a stolen vehicle.

Two other men were arrested on accusations of helping Gleghorn avoid law enforcement. Dallas Muniz, 25, entered a not guilty plea to being an accessory, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possessing a firearm as a felon. Gleghorn and Muniz are due back in court June 18.

Rhett Spillers, 25, had already bailed out and is due in court June 11 to be arraigned on an accessory charge.