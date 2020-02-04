Mural honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant completed at local restaurant

A local artist has completed a mural honoring the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a local restaurant.

Dash Baltazar has finished an update to the mural at El Mariscos El Efectibo on South Chester Avenue.

Baltazar had painted a mural of Kobe Bryant about a week before he died on Jan. 26. He and the owner of the restaurant decided they had to continue the artwork and turned the mural into one of admiration and tribute.

The mural now shows Kobe with his daughter GiGi holding hands and walking toward heaven together.

El Mariscos El Efectibo is located at 1821 S. Chester Ave.