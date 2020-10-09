Mural dedicated to Patricia Alatorre to be unveiled Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mural honoring the life of slain teen Patricia Alatorre will be unveiled Monday in Downtown Bakersfield.

The group Thee Next Steps organized and dedicated the completion of the mural to Alataorre, which will be unveiled on Oct. 12 at 19th and L streets. The ceremony is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People who plan on attending the event are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks at the event. Thee Next Steps is also asking that anyone who has seen the mural before its official unveiling Monday to not share any photos of it on social media out of respect to the Alatorre family.

An Inglewood man is accused of kidnapping and killing the 13-year-old in July. He is currently in jail awaiting trial.