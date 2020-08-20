Multiple wildfires across the state have resources stretched thin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With wildfires raging across the state, leaders says resources are stretched thin.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said there are more than 300 known fires, 23 of them major. A total of 10,849 lightning strikes the past few days have sparked several fires.

“The last 72 hours has certainly stretched the resources of this state but with that said, we are in a better state of preparedness,” Newsome said.

Cal Fire has brought more than 800 temporary firefighters on the front lines to help local crews, and Arizona, Nevada and Texas are sending help to the state under California’s emergency declaration.