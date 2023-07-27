BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One car is up in the front yard of a residence after a collision in Oildale was reported late Thursday night.

A collision involving a juvenile was reported just after 9 p.m. on July 27, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page. The collision occurred at James Rd. and McCray St. in Oildale.

One person was unconscious when officials arrived according to the website. Firefighters on scene used the jaws of life to free a pinned victim. Ambulances on scene were leaving with lights and sirens on. According to the CHP website, the victims were transported to Kern Medical.

It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

