BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of crashes caused delays on north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 Wednesday morning.

The fast lanes of both south and northbound Highway 99 are closed, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

A semi truck hauling alfalfa hay overturned and spilled its cargo on westbound Highway 58 towards northbound Highway 99, CHP said.

A black pickup truck was also involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported. Officials momentarily closed westbound Highway 58 to Northbound Highway 99 due to the big rig blocking traffic lanes, according to a tweet from CHP Bakersfield.

All lanes of northbound Highway 99 at Wilson Road are now open.

The second collision involved a black Dodge Challenger that drove off the embankment on southbound Highway 99, near the Bakersfield sign, and landed on its roof. No injuries have been reported.

Another collision between a black sedan and semi truck happened on northbound Highway 99 at Wilson Road. The crash caused the black sedan to catch fire on the roadway. Traffic has been reduced to one lane on northbound Highway 99, CHP said.

All occupants of the black sedan were able to escape. No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays.

Check back for updates.