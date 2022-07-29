BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several roads in Kern County are scheduled to be closed for geotechnical exploration from Aug. 1 through 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

Authority says, the work being conducted is to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in proximity to the high-speed rail alignment.

The roads scheduled to be closed are the south bound shoulders along State Road one is south of Olive Drive and the other is north of Pierce Road. Shoulder closure along the Olive Drive exit ramp off northbound Highway 99. Shoulder closure on Hank Road and along northbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Airport Drive, according to Authority.

Authority says, signage will be in place to direct traffic.