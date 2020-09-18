Multiple ramps, connecter on Northbound Hwy 99 reopening tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans announced multiple ramps and a connector on Northbound Highway 99 will reopen Friday night as part of the Bakersfield 99 Rehab Project.

Ramps and connector reopening:

State Route 204 connector ramp to Northbound State Route 99

Westbound California Avenue on-ramp to Northbound State Route 99

Northbound State Route 99 off-ramp to Airport Drive

Intersection of State Route 99 and Airport Drive will be returned to its original configuration

The reopening of the ramps and connecters will transition into the next phase of construction on Highway 99, which will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20. Construction will move onto the #1 and #2 (left) lanes and traffic will use the #3 and #4 (right) lanes of traffic. The bypass lane will not change during the next stage of construction.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive when driving through the construction zones and to reduce their speed.