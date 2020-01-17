Multiple power outages reported as storm rolls through Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least 3,500 homes and businesses are out of power Thursday evening as a storm bringing rain and strong winds makes its way through Bakersfield.

PG&E reports several outages to customers in East and South Bakersfield.

Photo: PG&E outage map as of 6:09 p.m.

The biggest of the outages is affecting residents in East Bakersfield. The outage first reported at around 5:30 p.m. is affecting over 2,200 customers. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 8:30 p.m.

In South Bakersfield, two outages reported south of South H Street and Wilson Road is affecting over 1,100 customers.

