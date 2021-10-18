Multiple power outages across east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been multiple power outages in east Bakersfield this morning affecting over 1000 customers.

Union Avenue and Panorama Drive north of 34th Street/Bernard Street west of Alta Vista Drive there are 913 customers without power, according to the PG&E outage map. The preliminary determination of the power outage was caused by and equipment issue. Power is estimated to be restored by 4 p.m.

In the Bakersfield Country Club area there are 114 customers without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage is still being investigated. Power is estimated to be restored in that area around 7 p.m.

South of Niles Street there are 66 customers without power on Janice Drive, Sterling Road and Normandy Drive just north of Mesa Drive, according to PG&E. The preliminary determination of the power outage was caused by and equipment issue. Power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

Just north of Edison Highway there are 28 customers without power on the west and east sides Denison Lane, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage is still being investigated. Power is estimated to be restored in that area around 6 p.m.

Just north of Niles Street there are 17 customers without power between Horace Mann Avenue and Crestmont Drive, according to PG&E. The preliminary determination of the power outage was caused by and equipment issue. Power is estimated to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

For more information go to PG&E’s outage map.