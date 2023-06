BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Search and rescue teams are working to get one person stranded in the Kern River on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and search teams were called for a report of multiple people in the river and unable to get out near Hobo Campground along Highway 178 at around 2:45 p.m.

Of the four people that were in need of rescue, three have been pulled out of the river. One person was still stranded.

