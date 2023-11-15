BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Digouts and Slab Replacements Project included rehabilitation to many roadway segments along State Route 58, right by Tehachapi Pass.

On Nov. 15, Caltrans announced the completion of a roadway replacement project that targeted State Route 58. The repairs took place on multiple sections of the road, starting just east of Mill Street and Business Route 58.

The main objective of this project was smoothing the pavement and create better traveling for drivers, according to Caltrans.

The $3.2 million pavement repair project was the second of it’s kind, just this year. The earlier project had to repair drainage systems that were damaged by the heavy winter from 2022-2023. Digouts refer to the replacement of long, rectangular areas of pavement.

“SB 1 funding continues to power infrastructure investments that help Caltrans provide the best experience possible for Californians in Kern County and across the state,” said Caltrans District Director Ryan Dermody.