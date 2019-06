Bakersfield Police are investigating a rollover accident involving multiple parked cars.

A 17 News Team arrived around 5:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Fairfax Rd. where a vehicle was found on its roof along with multiple damaged parked cars.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what caused the accident.

Lanes are partially blocked on Fairfax where police are cleaning up the accident.

This is an ongoing situation and this story will be updated when more information is available.