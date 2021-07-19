Multiple lanes blocked on northbound I-5 in Lebec due to jackknifed semi

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 5 in Lebec are currently blocked due to a jackknifed semi.

The California Highway Patrol said at just after 4:30 a.m., it received reports of a jackknifed semi blocking all northbound lanes of I-5 near the Frazier Mountain Park Road off-ramp. The department said the semi jackknifed after crashing into another big rig. One of the vehicles was carry food and the other was carrying water.

The No. 1 lane is open but the others are currently closed and traffic is heavily backed up in the area, according to the CHP. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear at time what caused the crash. No injuries have been reported.