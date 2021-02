BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting a crash is blocking lanes on both northbound and southbound of Highway 99 near Pond Road early Tuesday morning.

CHP says only one lane is open on both southbound and northbound Hwy 99 due to a crash involving a big rig.

Minor injuries are reported.

Traffic SLOW GOING and backed up northbound SR99 and southbound SR99 at Pond Rd due to an overturned big rig, minor injuries lanes blocked. #trafficalert #chp pic.twitter.com/Qi1kanmPgz — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) February 16, 2021

It is unknown when the roadway will be cleared.