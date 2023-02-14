BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow and ice has closed a portion of Highway 58 east of Bakersfield and other Kern County roads Tuesday night.

Highway 58 was closed between Towerline Road to Exit 165 north of Mojave, according to Caltrans. The road has been closed since around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple vehicle spinouts and jackknifed big rigs were reported in the area.

Multiple roads around Kern County were also closed because of snow and ice.

Most of the roads surround or are situated in Tehachapi, according to a release by Kern County Roads. As of 10:45 p.m., the following roads are closed due to snow and ice:

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road

Oak Creek Road

Cameron Canyon Road

Woodford Tehachapi Road

Water Canyon Road.

There was no estimate for when roads would reopen.

Snow and icy conditions also forced a closure Tuesday night of I-5 through the Grapevine.