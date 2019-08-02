Multiple Kern agencies holding National Night Out events

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple agencies in Kern County will be holding events Tuesday as part of National Night Out, held annually to promote a stronger bond between communities and law enforcement.

Following are a list of the free events:

— The Bakersfield Police Department will hold its event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rabobank Convention Center at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Parking is available at no cost in the center’s event parking area south of the venue.

There will be resource booths, entertainment and displays from the department’s K-9 unit, SWAT team and Bomb Squad.

— The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding its event from 6 to 8 p.m. at sheriff’s headquarters at 1350 Norris Road. There will be displays from the SWAT unit, Bomb Squad, Gang unit, K-9 unit and Search and Rescue teams.

— Tehachapi Police Department will host its event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Central Park. There will be emergency preparedness displays, a bicycle/scooter safety rodeo for kids, face painting, metal detection scramble for kids, a group glow stick walk and free hot dogs.

— Delano Police Department is hosting an event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park.

— Ridgecrest Police Department is holding an event from 7 to 11 p.m. at Freedom Park at 100 W. California Ave. There will be food and a movie, and the department is recommending those attending bring lawn chairs and blankets.