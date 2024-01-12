BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon at Highway 43 and Pond Road, injuring several people, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A crash reportedly involving four vehicles was reported just before 3 p.m. at Pond Road and Highway 43, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. At least four people were hurt in the collision according to the page.

Traffic is being temporarily stopped on Highway 43 after the crash for an emergency helicopter.

