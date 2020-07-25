Multiple fires break out at Hwy. 178 and Morning Drive

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): Eastbound lanes on Highway 178 are back open, according to the CHP. The westbound lanes remain closed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple fires have broken out at Highway 178 and Morning Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said the fires broke out at around 3:20 p.m. Eastbound 178 has been closed at Canteria Drive while lanes have been closed on westbound Highway 178 at Fairfax Road, according to CHP.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.