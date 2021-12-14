Multiple dog parks closed due to rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city announced the temporary closure of five dog parks Tuesday as a result of heavy rainfall.

University, Centennial, Patriots, Kroll and Wilson dog parks were closed, the city said in a tweet.

