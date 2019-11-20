Multiple collisions reported on Highway 99 as rain sweeps through the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A number of collisions have been reported on Highway 99 as rain-slicked roadways and multiple traffic snarls have led to a nightmare morning commute.

At about 9:25 a.m., a vehicle veered off the roadway and into ditch at northbound 99 just south of Woollomes Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was reported 20 feet off the roadway.

A four-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:48 a.m. on northbound 99 at Kimberlina Road, according to the CHP. Heavy rain was reported in the area, and injuries were unknown.

Several other crashes were reported in the area of Kimberlina Road.

At about 8:51 a.m., a silver Honda Accord sustained major front end damage after spinning into the center divider on southbound 99 north of Highway 46, the CHP reported. An ambulance was called to the scene.

A crash involving multiple vehicles occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on southbound 99 at Highway 119, officers said, with three vehicles blocking the roadway.