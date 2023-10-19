BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 178 after two separate vehicle collisions and a brush fire broke out in the area, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page.

A brush fire was reported 6:52 a.m. on westbound Highway 178 at Haley Street. A two-vehicle collision also occurred in the area where one vehicle blocking the number two lane of westbound Highway 178. No injuries have been reported.

A separate crash between a motorcycle and a white pickup truck are blocking two of the three lanes of westbound Highway 178 at Oswell Street. No injuries have been reported.

The third collision between a BMW and pick up truck has also been reported on westbound Highway 178 at Haley Street.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.