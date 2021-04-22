Multiple cleanup events scheduled in Tehachapi this week for Earth Day

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple cleanup events are scheduled in Tehachapi this week in honor of Earth Day and there is still time to participate.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Friday, Tehachapi Mountain Group at Coldwell Bankers Best Realty is scheduled to host a litter removal event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are asking volunteers to meet at Monolith Street and Tehachapi Boulevard in the area next to Love’s Truck Stop. The group says trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Three separate cleanup events will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.

The group #lovetehachapi is scheduled to host a neighborhood clean-up. A litter removal event will take place on Mill Street and Tehachapi Boulevard, next to Home Depot and Tractor Supply. Information on the third event is still to be determined.

If you would like to volunteer for Saturday’s events, contact Key Budge at 661-822-2200 EXT. 119.