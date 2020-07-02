Multiple Bank of America locations temporarily closed to help protect health of employees, clients, spokeswoman says

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019, file photo a Bank of America logo is attached to the exterior of the Bank of America Financial Center building in Boston. The Federal Reserve said on Thursday, June 25, 2020, a worst-case scenario for the U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic would cause nation’s 34 largest banks to collectively lose roughly $700 billion. To bolster the banks ahead such a potentially damaging recession, the Fed ordered the banks to suspend stock buybacks and dividend payouts until Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Bank of America locations in Kern County — and elsewhere — have temporarily closed to help protect the health and safety of employees and clients, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Throughout this time, we have been balancing the need to stay open in as many locations as possible to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients,” spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty said in an email. “As such, there will be times that we temporarily close some sites as we operate with an abundance of caution.”

Haggerty added that Bank of America has increased its ATM maintenance schedules as there has been “significantly greater usage” at the bank’s 50 ATMs in Bakersfield and others across the state with people pulling out cash for the holiday weekend and others using their EDD cards. She said they’re working to meet the increased demand.

Clients have 24/7 access to their accounts through the mobile app and at bankofamerica.com, where they can find their nearest open location, she said.