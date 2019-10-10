Multiple Bakersfield residents receive notification from PG&E that power outage will not occur

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple residents Wednesday evening received a notification from PG&E that a planned power outage will not occur.

“Weather conditions have improved, power will not need to be turned off at the following address(es):” said the alert sent out at 5:47 p.m.

Kern County residents began receiving notifications Tuesday about the possibility of widespread power outages due to a dry, windy weather pattern that pose increased wildfire danger.

The utility has told residents to prepare for an extended outage if weather conditions did not change.

PG&E said outages are occurring in urban as well as rural areas because the electric system is interconnected. While you may live in an area with a low wildfire risk, you may be served by electric lines connected to a region with a high fire risk.

According to PG&E, it could take 24 to 48 hours after the shutoff has ended for power to return, possibly leaving customers without power for several days.

The first phase of the shutoffs began around 1 a.m. with power cut to more than 500,000 customers across Northern California.

As part of preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to: